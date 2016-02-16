A push to let West Virginia restaurants and other businesses serve alcohol on Sunday mornings has passed the state Senate.

In a 34-0 vote Tuesday, senators favored moving the start of Sunday alcohol sales from 1 p.m. to 10 a.m. The bill has failed in recent years.

Restaurants, distilleries and wineries are among the businesses that would be able to sell booze earlier.

The bill would also lift the current ban on retailers selling liquor between midnight and 8 a.m., or selling on Sundays and Christmas.

With the Senate’s approval, the bill heads to the House of Delegates.