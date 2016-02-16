A Mercer county man is facing more than a 1000 years in prison. Robinson is charged with more than 100 counts of sexual assault .

Clifford Robinson entered a not guilty plea. He’s being held without bond.

His trial is set for April 5th at 9am . There will be a pretrial conference on March 28th at 10:30 . If convicted he faces at least a thousand years in prison.

Clifford Robinson was extradited back to West Virginia after being captured in Louisiana.

He’s accused of assaulting two teenage girls between 20-11 and 20-13.

Robinson is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.