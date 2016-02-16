RADIO GREENBRIER, LLC | 9196 Seneca Trail South | Ronceverte, WV 24970 | 304-645-1327
A Mercer county man is facing more than a 1000 years in prison. Robinson is charged with more than 100 counts of sexual assault .
Clifford Robinson entered a not guilty plea. He’s being held without bond.
His trial is set for April 5th at 9am. There will be a pretrial conference on March 28th at 10:30. If convicted he faces at least a thousand years in prison.
Clifford Robinson was extradited back to West Virginia after being captured in Louisiana.
He’s accused of assaulting two teenage girls between 20-11 and 20-13.
Robinson is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.